Taskforce Kills Five Bandits, Arrests Two in Niger Community

By Laleye Dipo

Bandits, who invaded Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State Thursday met their match in the Special Taskforce put together by the state government to flush out gunmen from Allawa Forests in the area.

THISDAY reports that no fewer than five of the bandits were killed, while two others were arrested.

The remains of the neutralized bandits and those arrested were taken to Kagara headquarters of the local government by men of the Special Taskforce.

THISDAY learnt that in the early hours of Thursday, the bandits riding on motorcycles and armed with AK 47 rifles stormed the town and started shooting sporadically thereby putting fear in the people.

The bandits were said to have rustled several cattle and dispossessed the people of their property before trying to escape from the town.

The men of the taskforce, according to a report, got wind of the invasion and carried out a counter operation which led to the death of the…