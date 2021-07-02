FG Distributes Engagement Letters to NSIP Independent Monitors in Katsina

By Francis Sardauna

The federal government has distributed engagement letters and tablets to 108 trained National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) Independent Monitors in Katsina State to ensure effective implementation of the programme in the state.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Mrs Sadiya Umar Farouk, while distributing the letters and working tools to the beneficiaries, said the independent monitors would effectively monitor the NSIP activities in their respective local governments.

Farouk, represented by the ministry’s Assistant Director Information and Communications Technology, Dr. Aminu Tukur Ingawa, said NSIP was created by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 with the mandate of lifting citizens out of poverty.

She explained that the federal government flagged off the training of 5,000 independent monitors nationwide for the NSIP programme, out of which 4,452 were trained across…