FG: Forensic Investigation Has Revealed ‘Treasure Trove of Information’ on Kanu, Collaborators

Says Kanu’s collaborators will face full wrath of the law

By Olawale Ajimotokan

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has stated that the collaborators of the now arrested leader of the Independent People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu will face the full wrath of the law for their activities that challenged the nation’ s sovereignty and threatened its unity.

Mohammed asserted government’s planned course on the arrested leader of the proscribed separatist group, who is now standing trial for an 11-count charge of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms, among others, at a media briefing Thursday.

The minister, who refused to take questions from the media after flipping through his speech in over six minutes, said that forensic investigation carried out so far had revealed a treasure trove of information on Kanu and his collaborators.

He vowed that the IPOB leader’s financiers will be exposed…