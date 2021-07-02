UN Decries Continued Violent Extremism in Lake Chad Region

By Michael Olugbode

The United Nations has stated that despite efforts made to address violent extremism and root causes of conflicts in the Lake Chad region, the problem has continued to persist, blocking progress in the region

The Director of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Regional Office for Central Africa, Salah Khaled, lamented that the consequences of the violent extremism largely perpetrated by the Boko Haram terrorists are alarming with over nearly two and a half million people displaced, ecosystems degraded and livelihood of communities threatened.

He said this on Thursday in Abuja at a high-level launch of the civil society organisation (CSO), Network for Inclusive Rehabilitation and Reintegration, Lake Chad Basin Chapter co-hosted by Neem Foundation and the Elman Peace Centre as a leading African peace building organisation with the support of the United Nations Development Programme…