FG Calls for Concerted Efforts to Avert Fire Incidents

By Michael Olugbode

The federal government has appealed to Nigerians not to leave firefighting in the hands of professional firefighters alone, calling on all to contribute their quota towards guaranteeing fire safety and avert the spate of fire incidents across the country.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, made the call in Jos at the ongoing 11th Technical Session of Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior and Permanent Secretaries Supervising State Fire Services with the theme: “Fire Safety Management: An imparative for National Security.”

A statement on Thursday by the Director of Press in the Ministry of Interior, Mrs. Blessing Lere-Adams, quoted the permanent secretary as saying: “Fire safety management is and ought to be our collective responsibility as a people and not to be left to professional firefighters alone. The role of all and sundry is to observe basic precautionary rules that will…