1999 Constitution, a Disincentive to Economic Diversification, Says Moghalu

Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution, by placing ownership of natural resources exclusively in the hands of the central government, creates a disincentive for economic diversiﬁcation, says Professor Kingsley Moghalu, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

This is because it hampers a regional approach to economic diversiﬁcation and economic management in what is a supposedly federal state, Moghalu argued.

Moghalu a former flag bearer of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) expressed these views in a keynote speech delivered during the annual conference of the Nigerian Economic Students Association (NESA) in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Moghalu’s paper, which was titled: “Economic Diversiﬁcation and the Wealth of Nations: Lessons and the Path Forward for Nigeria, argued

for a constitutional restructuring that would devolve ﬁscal autonomy to regions or states, which would engender competitive manufacturing and the…