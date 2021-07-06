36 Investors Jostle for Five NIPPs Slated for Sale

By Ndubuisi Francis

No fewer than 36 investors have submitted Expressions of Interest (EoIs) for five power plants built under the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) slated for privatisation by the federal government through the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE).

BPE Director General, Mr. Alex Okoh told journalists in Abuja yesterday that the privatisation of the five power plants was in line with the Bureau’s 2021 workplan as approved by the National Council on Privatisation (NCP), which would be strictly followed.

He disclosed that the five plants slated for privatisation would be disposed off as planned, in line with President Muhhamdu Buhari’s administration’s determination to resuscitate the power plants and put them to full use for the much-needed power needs of the economy.

The affected plants are Benin Generation Company Limited at Ihovba, Edo State; Calabar Generation Company…