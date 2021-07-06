APGA: Electronic Transmission of Results Will Check Rigging

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has said that the party is in support of the inclusion of electronic transmission of election results in the Electoral Act (amendment) Bill.

National Chairman of the party, Chief Victor Oye, said that electronic collation of results will eliminate election to a great extent.

Oye who spoke to THISDAY in Abuja on Monday said that the party supports the inclusion of the provision for electronic voting and results transmission hundred percent.

He said that allowing electronic transmission of results will check the usual manipulation and hijack of election results sheets in transit by political thugs.

“Since we are accepting electronic voting, we will also do electronic collation of results. It will help to curb election malpractice and rigging. I think those working against its inclusion in the Electoral Act (amendment) Bill are mischievous. Generality of Nigerians will…