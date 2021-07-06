Curfew Hinders Resumption of International Flights to PH, Says FAAN

By Chinedu Eze

Two months after the federal government approved the resumption of international flights to the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, flights were yet to resume because of curfew introduced by the state government to check insecurity.

This was disclosed by Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN)’s Regional General Manager for the South South and South-east in charge of the airport, Mr. Felix Akinbinu.

He said that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) had given approval for international flights to resume, following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, adding that the curfew was preventing international airlines from operating at the airport.

The Rivers State Government had in April imposed state-wide night curfew in all the 23 local government councils of the state to check the attacks on security agencies in the state.

The statement had stated then that human and vehicular movements were prohibited in…