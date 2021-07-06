How NNPC, Under Kyari, Outmaneuvered Low Prices During Pandemic Without Cutting Jobs

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has transformed under a leader determined to reduce costs without cutting jobs – instead including staff in the turnaround mission, writes Femi Soneye

For Mele Kyari, it will be two years in the saddle as the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the NNPC, a period that has tried his guts and gusto.

The geologist was appointed in 2019 to manage the state-run oil Corp and average oil price when he was given the responsibility to run NNPC was $56.99 per barrel.

His jobs were immediately cut out: manage the corporation’s fiduciary responsibilities to Nigeria in the midst of the volatile and keep it afloat regardless.

Indeed, Kyari’s selection to head the NNPC was roundly applauded by his colleagues in and out of the corporation.

Stakeholders connected with the oil sector also had reasons to commend the government’s choice of him, and these commendations came with expectations.

Historically,…