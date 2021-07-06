Insecurity: Kaduna Closes down 13 Vulnerable Schools

By John Shiklam

The Kaduna State School Quality Assurance Authority has announced the closure of 13 vulnerable private schools in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

A letter dated July 5, 2021 and addressed to the proprietors of the schools, directed the immediate closure of the schools in view of their vulnerability to insecurity.

The letter signed by the Director General of the authority, Umma Anmed said the decision to close the schools was reached at a meeting held yesterday with the National Association of Proprietors of Private schools (NAPPS) and some key stakeholders following yesterday’s attack on Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi.

The letter reads: “Sequel to the information reaching the authority on the security threat at the Bethel Baptist High school, Damishi, a meeting with the National Association of Proprietors of Private schools (NAPPS) and some key stakeholders was held on Monday, July 5, 2021 with the…