Kogi Gov Inaugurates High-powered Economic Advisory Council

By Daniel Agada

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, yesterday inaugurated the state’s Economic Advisory Council.

The high-worth council was inaugurated virtually.

While inaugurating the Council, the governor challenged members to “guide the state into prosperity,” tapping into the abundant human and mineral resources available to her.

He said the members were carefully selected based on their pedigree and track record, saying their main responsibility is to work with the state to “open new doors of opportunities towards economic diversification”.

The governor said the way out is for the nation to go back to the days of agricultural boom as well as devise a way of optimising the abundant mineral resources in the country.

His words: “As you know, agriculture was the pride of the nation before the discovery of oil, in the 60s, but the coming of it, utterly neutralised the gains in Agriculture and stalled the progress in…