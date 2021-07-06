NSCDC Cautions Applicants against Employment Scam

By Michael Olugbode

The Controller-General (CG)of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, has set up a committee of enquiry to investigate individuals or group of persons behind the ‘fake’ 2019/2021 replacement and recruitment supplementary list currently in circulation on social media.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Director of Public Relations of the Corps, Olusola Odumosu, the purported list of successful applicants for NSCDC job going viral on social media came as a shocking news to the Corps, which has not released or published any recruitment list whatsoever, hence, “the need to alert members of the public to this fake, mischievous, and misleading list capable of sending wrong signals to Nigerians, especially applicants from different parts of the country.”

Odumosu added: “The Corps, however, wish to set the record straight unequivocally that the list did not emanate from the Corps…