Osinbajo: FG Created, Saved over 2m Jobs through ESP

By Deji Elumoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said Nigeria has created and saved over two million jobs through the implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) which began in June last year.

Osinbajo stated this yesterday at a virtual meeting of the Economic Sustainability Committee.

He gave kudos to the federal government’s COVID-19 stimulus package, saying the Nigerian economy did not degenerate as feared and at least over two million jobs have been both created and saved with the implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan.

According to him, although the target of N2.3 trillion estimated to be spent under the plan has not been achieved just as yet, the federal government appropriation part of that total being N500 billion has been completely released by the end of May, making it possible to attain several objectives of the ESP directly supporting a few million Nigerians.

He said, “While a total of…