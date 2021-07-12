FHC Proceeds on Annual Vacation July 26

Alex Enumah

The Federal High Court on Monday announced that it will be proceeding on the 2021 annual vacation on Monday July 26.

The vacation period apart from affording judges of the court opportunity to have some rest, also enablle them time to plan and prepare for the next legal year of the court.

The Chief Information Officer of the Federal High Court, Mrs Catherine Christopher, who made this known in a statement to Judiciary Correspondents, added that the court will resume its normal activities on September 20, few days after the end of the vacation.

The statement however noted that the court during the period will be opened at its core divisions for “extremely urgent” cases.

The statement read in part: Pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (d) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Honorable Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, announces to Hon. Judges,…