News in Photographs: Buhari Presents APC Flag to Ayade, Mutawalle

President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, received new All Progressives Congress Governors of Cross River, Prof Ben Ayade, and Zamfara State, Mr Bello Matawalle, in the State House Abuja.

The two governors who recently defected to the APC from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party were led to the State House by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

At the State House, President Buhari presented APC flags to the two governors.

See photos