Motivate Other African Countries on Governance, AU Delegation Urges Nigeria

By Michael Olugbode and Kasim Sumaina

A delegation from the Africa Union (AU) has urged Nigeria to live up to the Big Brother tag on the continent by motivating other African countries on governance.

The AU delegates on Country Review Mission (CRM), on the second Peer Review process in Abuja on Monday, said Nigeria needs to serve as motivator to other African countries in governance and other good virtues.

The Lead Panelist on AU CRM, Prof. Janneh Abdoulie, made the call in Abuja, at a town hall meeting organised by the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) to engage state/non-actors on the review process.

According to him, the review mission will address the four thematic areas of democracy/political governance, economic, social development and corporate governance.

Abdoulie noted that it is an important process for the APRM that will make Nigeria a mirror in Africa, being the first country to carry out the second review process after a…