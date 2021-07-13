POWA President Priortises Welfare, Healthcare Needs of Police Families

Kingsley Nwezeh

President of the Police Officers Wives Association of Nigeria (POWA), Hajia Hajara Baba, weekend pledged to priortise the welfare, education and healthcare needs of police family members under her leadership.

Hajara Baba, who is also the wife of the Inspector-General of Police, stated this in Abuja, in her speech at a two-day seminar themed: “Policing with Quality Parenting Strategy and Life after Retirement” which was declared open by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Baba Usman, represented by DIG in charge of Department of Finance and Administration, Mr. Sanusi Lemu.

She said the welfare and healthcare needs of wives of officers and men of the Nigeria Police were of utmost importance to her leadership.

She said her 66 days as POWA President had recorded tremendous succeses in the areas of welfare, education and healthcare delivery to members of the association.

“My 66 days in office has been characterised by…