Religious, Community Leaders’ Collaboration, Panacea to Security Challenges in Gombe, Says Gov

The Gombe State Government has said that collaboration with religious and community leaders, including other stakeholders has helped in addressing security challenges in the state.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya made the disclosure on Monday, while speaking to State House Correspondents, after he met with the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the governor, the peculiar location of the state makes it vulnerable, adding that security agencies have been working hard with the cooperation of communities to make the state safe.

He said: “We are really located in the midst of the North-east, because we share boundary with all the other five states of the zone and as a result of that, even the effect of insurgency, Boko Haram and issues to do with farmers’ herders’ clashes have caused some security challenges in Gombe in the past.

“But we have been proactive and we…