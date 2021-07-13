Repeat Feats of Ajunwa, Others, Osinbajo Charges Nigeria’s Olympic Team

By Deji Elumoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has charged Nigeria’s team to the forthcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan to repeat the feats performed by the nation’s Olympic athletes in Atlanta, United States and Sydney, Australia in 1996 and 2000 respectively.

Osinbajo, who spoke Monday at the State House, Abuja, while unveiling the Team Nigeria Olympics kit/equipment ahead of the contingents’ departure for Tokyo, Japan on July 13, 2021, urged the team to replicate the performances of past Nigerian Olympians, noting that: “You stand on the shoulders of giants.”

He recalled the exploits of past Nigerian teams, telling the 2021 athletes: “You will also carry with you the encouragement of the great exploits of Nigerian Olympians before you.”

The vice-president reminded the team of “such legends as Chioma Ajunwa who won the gold medal at the 1996 Olympics for the long jump and became the first black African woman…