APC, PDP Senators Rally to Pass e-Transmission of Election Results

• Senate begins clause-by-clause consideration of Electoral Act Amendment Bill today

• Lawan admits pressure, gets 900 text messages

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha and Udora Orizu in Abuja

The controversial clause on the electronic transmission of election results as contained in the 2010 Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021, may sail through without much furore as the National Assembly considers today the draft legislation, THISDAY gathered yesterday.

The committees of both the Senate and the House of Representatives in charge of the bill yesterday submitted their reports during the plenary of each chamber, setting the stage for the passage of the bill.

THISDAY had on Monday exclusively reported of plots by All Progressives Congress (APC) senators to delegitimise future elections and undermine the nation’s democracy with their insistence on prohibiting electronic transmission of results.

Their moves had raised mounting concerns over what…