EFCC Launches Online App for Easy Reporting of Financial Crimes

By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday launched an online App, Eagle Eye, designed to enable easy reporting of financial crimes by members of the public.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, the Chairman of the commission, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, warned against false information that could mislead the agency in its investigations.

He said the full weight of the law would be brought to bear on purveyors of misleading information.

He said informants wishing to provide verifiable tips and leads to aid its investigation are free to come under the whistle blower policy of the federal government.

“It is wrong to mislead the commission. Anybody that has malicious intent in the process of giving information to us will be dealt with according to the law”, he said.

Bawa described the App, the first by any law enforcement agency in Nigeria, as a product of ingenuity by a staff of the commission.

He described it…