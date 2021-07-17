GTBank Named Olusanya as MD, Agbaje Remains GCEO of Parent Company

By Goddy Egene

The Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has appointed Mrs. Miriam Olusanya, as its new managing director (MD).

In a notification to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited yesterday, the tier one lender, which also announced the successful completion of its restructuring into a holding company structure, said Mr. Segun Agbaje would remain as the group chief executive officer(GCEO) of the Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCo) while Mr. Sola Oyinlola would be the chairman.

Other members of GTCO board are: Mrs. Cathy Echeozo (Non-Executive Director), Mrs. Helen Bouygues (Independent Non-Executive Director), and Mr. Adebanji Adeniyi (Executive Director).

The banking subsidiary, GTBank’s Board has Mr. Ibrahim Hassan as chairman while Olusanya is the MD and Mr. Jide Okuntola (Deputy Managing Director). Other directors are: Mr. Olabode Agusto (Non-Executive Director), Ms. Imponi Akpofure (Independent Non-Executive Director), Mrs. Victoria…