PDP Tackles Keyamo, Insists on Matawalle’s Sack





By Chuks Okocha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said that it stood by its position that the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, should be accorded the statutory office of the state governor given the decision of Governor Bello Matawalle to vacate his office by decamping to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party insisted that it would not be deterred by series of threats and attacks coming from the APC, including what it described as the unintelligent, hogwash and unsolicited legal opinion expressed by the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Mr. Festus Keyamo, which lacked sound legal reasoning and queried his credentials as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan said that Keyamo faulted the PDP’s reliance on the Supreme Court’s direct interpretation of Section 221 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) in its judgment on Faleke v. INEC, and ended up…





Source: Thisday Newspaper