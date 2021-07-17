Senate Asks NPA, BPE, 57 Others to Refund N300bn

By Deji Elumoye

The Senate yesterday approved the 2015 report of its committee on Public Accounts which indicted 59 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government that have been asked to refund over N300 billion to Federation Account.

It also faulted the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) over its non-remittance of N3.8 trillion realised from crude oil sales in 2025 alone while mandating the anti-graft agencies – Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to go after government officials responsible for diverting funds during the year under review.

The voluminous report had been submitted two weeks ago for the upper chamber’s consideration and approval by the Committee Chairman, Senator Mathew Urhoghide, but the Senate at plenary had asked the panel to summarise the report before consideration.

The Senate panel, for over…