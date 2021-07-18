UNILAG Directs Students to Vacate Hostels over COVID-19 Wave

Funmi Ogundare

The Senate of the University of Lagos yesterday directed all students to vacate halls of residence immediately over the outbreak of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the institution.

It said it would resume virtual lectures from July 26 as a result of the development.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, had summoned an emergency meeting of the Senate to deliberate on ensuring that the case does not escalate on campus.

The Director of Students Affairs, Prof. Ademola Adeleke, said in a statement that to check the spread of COVID-19 on campus, the university Senate directed that all students to vacate halls of residence latest by noon today.

He said: “No access will be granted to any student after 12.00 noon on July 15. The hostels will be locked indefinitely, therefore, students are advised to move all their personal effects at once. Lectures for the rest of the semester will be delivered virtually with…