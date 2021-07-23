Buhari: FG will Increase Budgetary Allocation to Education

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has given an assurance of an increase in budgetary allocation to the education sector which remains the top priority of his administration.

The president, in a release Thursday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said improving the quality of education will continue to be his government’s priority.

Speaking while receiving the proprietress, principal and students of a private school, Premier Pacesetters School, Daura, at his house, President Buhari gave assurances that more emphasis will be given to improvement of education.

He said: “We will allocate an increasing share of resources to improve learning in the country in our effort to reform the educational sector.”

The president, who interacted with some of the children, emphasized the importance of character, in addition to learning, urging them not to lose sight of the aspirations of the country.

The school proprietress, Mrs Celine Friday,…