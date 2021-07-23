FG Expresses Fear over Possible Delta Variant-induced COVID-19 Spike

Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The federal government has cautioned against a possible upsurge in COVID-19 cases that may be propelled by the spread of the new Delta variant of the virus recently discovered in the country.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who said that he made a presentation at a virtual meeting held by the World Health Organization (WHO) on the country’s preparations against the third wave of COVID-19, expressed worry that Nigeria had witnessed an increase in the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the last two weeks.

The minister’s worry came just as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Thursday that it has confirmed 238 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Speaking during a meeting with the leadership of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment in Abuja, Ehanire said: “COVID-19 Delta variant is…