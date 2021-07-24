Cosgrove Investment Refurbishes 188-seater Conference Hall for FCDA

By Kasim Sumaina

A property firm, Cosgrove Investment Limited, in its exercise of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), has refurbished and delivered a 188-seater conference hall to the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

The revamped hall was handed over to the management of the FCDA in Abuja alongside some newly constructed executive conveniences, which were also voluntarily constructed by Cosgrove, Nigeria’s leading smart estates developer.

The conference hall consists of 188 seats of which 174 are for the audience, while 14 are designed for guests at the high table.

The Acting Executive Secretary, FCDA, Hajiya Zaliha’u Ahmed, who presented a letter of appreciation and a plaque of honour to Cosgrove Investment Limited for refurbishing the FCDA Conference Hall, as well as constructing two VIP conveniences at no cost to FCDA, described the projects as “very important” and “uneasy”.

Speaking on behalf of the FCDA…