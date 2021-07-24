FCT Cholera Death Toll Hits 60

By Olawale Ajimotokan

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has said that 60 persons have died as a result of the current Cholera outbreak in the FCT.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, gave the update on Thursday during the

continuation of community sensitisation on cholera and other severe acute diarrhoea diseases outbreaks in Pyakasa and Gwagwa respectively.

The minister, who was represented by the Acting Executive Secretary of FCT Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Iwot Ndaeyo, also revealed that suspected cases had risen from 604 to 698 within last 72 hours, while the death toll had also climbed from 54 to 60.

She noted that Abaji area council recorded three suspected cases and no death, while Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), 281 had suspected cases with 22 deaths. Also Bwari Area Council recorded 134 suspected cases with 22 deaths.

Others were Gwagwalada area council with 220 suspected cases…