LG Poll: Lagos Announces Restriction of Movement on Saturday

By Segun James

The Lagos State Government has announced restriction of movement across the State between the hours of 8a.m and 3p.m on Saturday.

According to Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, the restriction is to enable the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) conduct hitch-free elections into positions of Chairmen and Councillors in all the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas.

Omotoso stressed that “the restriction will facilitate the ease of movement of the electorate, election materials and LASIEC officials for the sanctity of the election, effective monitoring and enhanced security.”

He however urged “all eligible voters to participate in the elections, which require the cooperation of all residents.”