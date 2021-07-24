Security Operatives Foil Attack on Yobe Community

By Michael Olugbode

An attempted infiltration of Geidam, one of the major towns in Yobe State, by suspected Boko Haram insurgents, has been foiled by security operatives.

Residents of the town told THISDAY that the military and security operatives in the town pushed the insurgents back on Wednesday during the failed attempted infiltration.

They claimed the insurgents were overpowered and had to retrace their steps into the night.

Confirming the attack in a statement on Thursday, the Yobe State Governor, Hon. Mai-Mala Buni, commended the Nigerian Army and other security operatives in Geidam for their uncommon bravery in confronting and repelling an attempt to attack the town by Boko Haram.

Buni, in the statement by his spokesman, Mallam Mamman Mohammed, saluted the Commanding Officer who mobilised his men and moved out of Geidam to confront the enemy outside the town.

He said: “It is heart warming that, although the enemy withdrew, the…