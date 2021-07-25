300 Hospitalised in Bauchi Over Cholera Outbreak

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

No fewer than 300 persons have been hospitalised following an outbreak of Cholera in Dass Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

This is as the ActionAid Nigeria has enjoined the Bauchi State Government and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to declare a state of emergency over the Cholera outbreak in the state to save the residents from the deadly disease.

It would be recalled that on June 17, 2021, the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BASPHCDA) had announced that over 2,800 persons were hospitalised while 42 deaths were recorded.

The Director of Programmes, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Hajiya Suwaiba Yakubu Jibrin, was in Dass Local Government Area of the state where she assessed the situation of the outbreak in the area.

According to her, “There is an urgent need for the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to come to the aid of the people of Bauchi State…