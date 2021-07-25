Anambra Guber: Youth Leaders Laud INEC for Showing Capacity to Conduct Free, Fair Election

Ex-Sierra Leone’s VP set to attend Umeoji’s campaign launch

By Udora Orizu

The Nigeria Ethnic Youth Leaders Council has expressed delight with the way the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) applied the rule of law in resolving who the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State is.

INEC had recently recognised a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chuma Umeoji as the party’s candidate while dropping a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Charles Soludo.

The council, which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Movement, Niger Delta Youth Council, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths, in a joint statement signed by Ohanaeze Youths Secretary General, Nwada Ike Chiamaka, opined that the commission had displayed capacity to conduct free and fair election, with the way it had so far handled…