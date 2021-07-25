IPOB’s Statement on Clark Idiotic, Says PANDEF

Asks Igbo to apologise publicly to elder statesman

By Deji Elumoye

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has described as idiotic and foolhardy a statement credited to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), disparaging the elder statesman and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark.

It has, therefore, called on the leadership of Igbo nation to tender a public apology to the National Leader of PANDEF over the unwarranted aspersion cast on him.

The Forum in a press release issued Saturday by its National Chairman and former Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, stressed that the expressions in the said report could only have emanated from deluded and demented minds, which are quite indicative of the silliness of the IPOB officialdom.

According to PANDEF: “It is a shame that they cannot differentiate between fact and fantasy. This stupidity would erode any sympathy they had hitherto received from the South-South…