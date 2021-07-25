Ogun LG Polls Peaceful, Transparent, Says Abiodun

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has expressed satisfaction with conduct of the local government elections held across the state, describing the exercise as “peaceful and transparent”.

Abiodun, who stated this on Saturday, while speaking with newsmen, shortly after casting his vote at Ward 3, Iperu1, Unit 002, Ita Osanyin, Iperu-Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area of the state, said reports available to him indicated that there was no disturbances or violence in any part of the state.

The governor who arrived his polling booth at 11:43a.m and voted two minutes later, further described the election as a referendum of acceptability, performance as well as a means to enable the people see how methodical, focused and responsible his government had been in meeting the people’s needs.

He assured that his administration will continue to respect the autonomy of the local governments and give them the necessary support to carry out their…