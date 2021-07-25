Voter Apathy Mars Lagos LG Poll

By Segun James

Many Residents of Lagos state Saturday shunned the local government elections even as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu admitted that the low turnout may be as a result of low voters’ education before the polls.

The governor who arrived at his polling unit at 11:03 am in company of his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, said though there was late arrival of materials at the four polling units he checked on his way to cast his vote, the election had offered Lagosians the opportunity to exercise their franchise by voting their preferred candidates.

The governor who spoke shortly after voting at the polling Unit 019, Ward 9, Lateef Jakande/ Femi Okunnu Avenue, Ikoyi, said that “I have noticed about four polling booths. I would not say they were crowded polling booths but all went on peacefully. Reports I have gotten so far in the last two hours are that things are going as expected. There could be delay in terms of arrival of materials…