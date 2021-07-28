Abdulrazaq Approves Four Years’ Promotion Arrears for SUBEB Teachers





Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has approved the implementation of promotion arrears for tens of thousands of teachers and staff of the state Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB), effectively ending years of career stagnation that brought workers’ morale to an all-time low.

The announcement by the SUBEB Chairman, Prof. Shehu Raheem Adaramaja, at the commissioning of operational vehicles, motorcycles, electronic gadgets and instructional materials for basic schools, triggered widespread applause from teachers and other workers of SUBEB, who hailed the decision as timely and fitting for the administration’s record of hearkening to the yearnings of the people.

Public basic school teachers in Kwara State were last promoted in 2017.

“Conduct of years 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 promotion examination and oral interview has been expressly approved by His Excellency to hold between the 2nd and 5th August, 2021,” Adaramaja said.

“Outstanding salary arrears of staff is…





Source: Thisday Newspaper