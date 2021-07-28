How Nigeria Can Achieve Sustainable Growth, Devt, Says Don

By Laleye Dipo

A university Don, Professor Mohammed Kuta Yahaya, has opined that for Nigeria to achieve sustainable growth and development, young Nigerians should be given their rightful position in leadership of the country.

Yahaya also warned that the youths should no longer be used “as agents of chaos” but as “potential drivers of political, economic and social development of the country.”

Delivering a keynote address at a ‘Youth Leaders’ Summit’ organised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for its youth leaders and representatives of various youth groups in the Niger South senatorial zone of Niger State last Sunday the professor of Agricultural and Development Communication at the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, regretted that: “Young people have over the years been neglected; they have been used during elections and dumped afterwards.

“It is not the future, but the youths should belong to the present, and they must…