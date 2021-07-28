How We’re Protecting Gombe Schools from Kidnappers – Gov. Yahaya

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe says the collaboration among religious and community leaders and other stakeholders has helped address the state’s security challenges.

Yahaya disclosed this recently in a chat with State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari’s chief of staff, Ibrahim Gambari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the governor, Gombe’s peculiar location makes it vulnerable but noted that security agencies had worked hard to secure the state.

He stated, “We are really located in the midst of the North-East because we share boundaries with all the other five states of the zone, and as a result of that, even the effect of insurgency, Boko Haram and issues of farmer-herder clashes have caused some security challenges in Gombe in the past.

“But we have been proactive, and we are following up day by day all institutions affected, for example, the…