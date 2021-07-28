Insurgency: Army Chief Canvases Synergy of Armed Forces to Defeat Adversaries

24 newly promoted AIGs decorated

By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has said that with synergy in the armed forces, security challenges confronting the nation would be surmounted.

Yahaya spoke at the decoration ceremony for the 24 newly promoted Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The decoration of the AIGs is the first phase in the decoration exercise of a total of 167 senior police officers recently approved by the Police Service Commission (PSC) following their recommendation by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba.

This comes as the IG announced a new manpower development policy which he said was a deliberate protocol to identify, elevate, and position professionally competent officers, who will act as the strategic police managers expected to drive the new policing vision and give effect to strategies in response to emerging security…