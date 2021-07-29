FG Committed to Completion of East-West Road, Akpabio Assures Niger Delta Youths

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

The Minister, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has appealed to protesting Niger Delta youths to give the Federal Government more time, while assuring them that the Ministry is taking adequate intervention steps to addressing the deplorable state of the Eleme-Onne Section soon with a view to complete the project by 2022.

Akpabio disclosed this while meeting with the Ogoni Ethnic Nationality stakeholders recently to appeal for peace and calmness by the youths in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Babayo Ardo informed that, with the review of the initial contract scope of work and contract unit rates imperative, specific measures for addressing the contingent site conditions militating against the progress of work were taken.

Conveying the efforts being made by the Federal Government through the Ministry…