Gombe Gov, Sylva, Tallen Grace Presentation of Seven Books on Children

By Kingsley Nwezeh

Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, Minister of State for Petroleum, Mr Timipre Sylva and Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen attended the presentation of seven books on children in Abuja.

The books authored by the Special Adviser on Special Duties in the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum, Ms. Halima Usman include “Mallam Sidi, Fauziya Saves The Day, Mr Cockroach, The Big Aquarium, Emeka The Farmer, Kola & Lola and Against The Odds”.

Speaking at the event, Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya, applauded the author for her several efforts aimed at giving women and children a voice in the society.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Manassah Jatau, also commended her for her support in raising the standard of education in Gombe through her annual Gombe Day of Literature.

The deputy governor also expressed the readiness of the state…