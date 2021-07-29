Jegede Congratulates Akeredolu over S’Court Victory

James Sowole in Akure

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the October 2020 gubernatorial election in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, has congratulated Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu after the Supreme Court affirmed the victory of the latter on Wednesday.

Jegede, in a statement personally signed by him and made available to journalists, disclosed that the ruling won’t deter him from respecting the judiciary.

He thanked the PDP, people of the state and his counsel for a good fight.

He said: “Now that we have explored the grievance procedure permitted by the constitution and the law, it is time to give glory to God.

“We thank specially our legal team, under the leadership of Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, OON, SAN, FCIArb, for their commitment, industry and dedication to our cause. Over and above all, we thank them for their sacrifice.

“We are thankful to the people of Ondo State for their…