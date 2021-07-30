Buhari: S’Court Verdict Affirming Akeredolu’s Election Brightens APC’s Chances in Future Polls

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the Supreme Court judgment which affirmed the re-election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has brightened the chances of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in future polls in the country.

The president, in a release Wednesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, noted that the Supreme Court judgment, preceded by that of the Court of Appeal, further bolsters the strength and reach of the APC, and its bright chances of consolidation in coming elections.

He, therefore, called on the opposition to sheathe the sword, work for the development of Ondo State, and wished the government and people a prosperous future.

President Buhari joined members of the APC in felicitating with Governor Akeredolu over the Supreme Court judgment, which upheld his re-election in the October 10, 2020 poll.

The president urged the governor and all elected leaders of the governing party to always…