East-West Road: Akpabio Urges Patience, as FG Reviews Eleme-Onne Section

By Ndubuisi Francis

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio has appealed to protesting Niger Delta youths to exercise patience with the federal government, assuring that his ministry was taking adequate intervention steps to address the deplorable state of the Eleme-Onne section of East-West.

He stated that this was with a view to ensuring the completion of the project by 2022 as planned.

Akpabio, who stated this during a meeting with stakeholders of the Ogoni ethnic nationality, appealed for peace and patience by the youths in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

A statement issued by the Director (Press & PR), Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Patricia Deworitshe, said the minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr. Babayo Ardo observed that with the review of the initial contract scope of work and unit rates, specific measures for addressing the contingent site conditions militating against the progress of…