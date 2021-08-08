Ambazonia Refutes Claim of Alliance with IPOB





By Vanessa Obioha

The separatist group in southern Cameroon, Ambazonia, has refuted claims that it has an alliance with the proscribed South-east separatist movement, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Reports emerged in May that the two separatist groups fighting for their own independent nation have joined forces to break up the countries where they believed are marginalising them. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed by a supposed leader of the Ambazonia Governing Council, Dr Cho Ayuba, and Nnamdi Kanu of IPOB last April.

But the interim government of the English-speaking Cameroonians led by Samuel Sako in a virtual press conference on Friday refuted that claim.

“We want to make it clear to the Nigerian government that we have no alliance whatsoever with the IPOB of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We have none. The so-called alliance that supposedly occurred this April was an evil orchestration by the French Cameroon State. And maybe the French Secret Service to serve as a bogeyman…





Source: Thisday Newspaper