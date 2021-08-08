APC Ward Congresses in Kwara, a Leading Model

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Last week, the Kwara State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) conducted its ward congresses in all the 193 wards, alongside other states to ensure the day-to- day running of the party’s affairs at that level. The party had been enmeshed in crisis for over two years now without any amicable resolution in sight, and this has split the members into two groups. Despite this development, the party recorded sound and hitch-free ward congresses.

One group is led by Information Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and has its state secretariat at Flower Garden Area, GRA, Ilorin, while the other group’s state secretariat, supported by the governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has its own state secretariat at Commissioner’s Lodge, Area, Ilorin.

During the congresses, party members from the 193 wards trouped out in large numbers to be part of the exercise, while the various security officers were strategically…