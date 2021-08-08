Blessing Oborududu A Golden Silver

Before the start of Tokyo Olympics if there was one sport that Nigerians were hoping for a gold medal it’s in wrestling which had eluded the country since Atlanta ’96. But while all eyes are in the direction of African number one wrestling sensation Odunayo Adekuoroye for the expected gold, it was 32-year-old Blessing Obordudu that climbed the podium with a ‘golden silver’ on her neck

Blessing Oborududu won Olympic Games’ silver medal in the women’s freestyle 68kg, the first by a Nigerian wrestler in history.

The 32-year-old won the Tokyo 2020 silver medal on Tuesday in her third appearance at the Olympics since 2012 in London.

Oborududu announced herself to the wrestling world in 2007 when she was invited to join Nigeria’s team for the African Games. She was unrivalled in secondary school, where she started wrestling, and quickly caught the attention of the Bayelsa government, a Southern state in Nigeria, that invited her for the…