Buhari Felicitates With Ngige at 69

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Labour and Employment Minister, Dr Chris Nwabueze Ngige, as he marks his 69th birthday anniversary on August 8.

The President, in a release issued Saturday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined the medical profession, labour community, the legislature, where the celebrant served as Senator, and people of Anambra State, whom he served as Governor, to salute Ngige for his selfless stewardship to community, state, country and humanity, wishing him greater health, strength and sound mind.

As he interfaces between government and organized labour, working for industrial harmony, President Buhari wished the Minister well in all his endeavours.